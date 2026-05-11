MY26 Skoda Kodiaq launched in India; Prices start at Rs. 37 lakh

Available across three variants

2.0-litre TSI petrol

The MY2026 Skoda Kodiaq has been launched in India at Rs. 37 lakh (ex-showroom). This second-generation Kodiaq was launched in India last year and this MY26 update sees it get ADAS as a part of the package, something that was missing when the car was launched last year.

The ADAS package is very similar to what is being offered in the Kodiaq’s VW siblings and is also our first look at the package that will eventually be offered on cars like the Kushaq and Slavia when they enter a new generation within the next two years.

In terms of exterior and interior design, there are no changes, and you still get the same elements like the signature Skoda grille, aero-enhanced wheels and connected tail lamp. Choosing the Sportline variant gets you an all-black cabin, while taking the Selection L&K variant gets you a black and brown cabin.

The standard feature list for the L&K variant includes three-zone climate control, dual digital screens, matrix LED headlamps, connected car technology, a 360-degree camera, and leatherette upholstery with ventilation and massaging for the front occupants. Standard across all three trims is seven airbags, ABS with EBD, stability programme, TPMS and headrests for all occupants.

The Kodiaq’s only engine option is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm, mated to a seven-speed DCT. It gets AWD as standard. The price of the lounge variant has come down by Rs. 3 lakh, while the price of the Sportline and L&K have increased by Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000, respectively. Rivals for the Kodiaq include the Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, MG Majestor and the upcoming Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento and Honda CR-V.

Speaking on the introduction, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “After our biggest year in 2025 and a record-breaking first quarter in 2026, we are updating our flagship Kodiaq to further elevate its appeal. With the 2026 enhancements, our aim is simple - there is now a Kodiaq for every luxury 4x4 aspiration, whether it is accessibility, sportiness or premium sophistication. These additions strengthen an already compelling nameplate and reflect our focus on meaningful, timely product actions. The Kodiaq has emerged as a key pillar for Skoda in India and globally, and today it truly stands for ‘Luxury, As It Should Be’.”

MY26 Skoda Kodiaq (All prices ex-showroom lakh)

Old Price New Price Difference Lounge 40 Lounge 37 3 Sportline 44 Sportline 45 -1 L&K 46.5 L&K 47 -0.5

MY26 Skoda Kodiaq First Drive Review