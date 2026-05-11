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    MY26 Skoda Kodiaq launched in India; Prices start at Rs. 37 lakh

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    Desirazu Venkat

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    MY26 Skoda Kodiaq launched in India; Prices start at Rs. 37 lakh
    • Available across three variants
    • 2.0-litre TSI petrol

    The MY2026 Skoda Kodiaq has been launched in India at Rs. 37 lakh (ex-showroom). This second-generation Kodiaq was launched in India last year and this MY26 update sees it get ADAS as a part of the package, something that was missing when the car was launched last year.

    Interior Infotainment System

    The ADAS package is very similar to what is being offered in the Kodiaq’s VW siblings and is also our first look at the package that will eventually be offered on cars like the Kushaq and Slavia when they enter a new generation within the next two years.

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    In terms of exterior and interior design, there are no changes, and you still get the same elements like the signature Skoda grille, aero-enhanced wheels and connected tail lamp. Choosing the Sportline variant gets you an all-black cabin, while taking the Selection L&K variant gets you a black and brown cabin.

    Interior Dashboard

    The standard feature list for the L&K variant includes three-zone climate control, dual digital screens, matrix LED headlamps, connected car technology, a 360-degree camera, and leatherette upholstery with ventilation and massaging for the front occupants. Standard across all three trims is seven airbags, ABS with EBD, stability programme, TPMS and headrests for all occupants.

    Interior Third Row Seats

    The Kodiaq’s only engine option is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm, mated to a seven-speed DCT. It gets AWD as standard. The price of the lounge variant has come down by Rs. 3 lakh, while the price of the Sportline and L&K have increased by Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000, respectively. Rivals for the Kodiaq include the Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, MG Majestor and the upcoming Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento and Honda CR-V.

    Interior Bootspace

    Speaking on the introduction, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “After our biggest year in 2025 and a record-breaking first quarter in 2026, we are updating our flagship Kodiaq to further elevate its appeal. With the 2026 enhancements, our aim is simple - there is now a Kodiaq for every luxury 4x4 aspiration, whether it is accessibility, sportiness or premium sophistication. These additions strengthen an already compelling nameplate and reflect our focus on meaningful, timely product actions. The Kodiaq has emerged as a key pillar for Skoda in India and globally, and today it truly stands for ‘Luxury, As It Should Be’.”

    MY26 Skoda Kodiaq (All prices ex-showroom lakh)

    Old

    Price

    New

    Price

    Difference

    Lounge

    40

    Lounge

    37

    3

    Sportline

    44

    Sportline

    45

    -1

    L&K

    46.5

    L&K

    47

    -0.5

    MY26 Skoda Kodiaq First Drive Review

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    Skoda Kodiaq
    Rs. 36.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
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    Skoda Kodiaq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 44.27 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 46.02 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 43.09 Lakh
    PuneRs. 44.27 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 46.75 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 40.84 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 46.77 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 43.05 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 42.27 Lakh

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