    MY2025 Skoda Kushaq Launched: Prices Start at Rs. 10.99 lakh

    • Prices hiked by up to Rs. 69,000
    • Signature variants get additional features

    Skoda India has updated the Kushaq SUV with the MY2025 feature update. With this, the popular sub-four-metre SUV has become dearer by up to Rs. 69,000, now starting at an ex-showroom cost of Rs. 10.99 lakh.

    The Skoda Kushaq is currently offered across six variants, namely Classic, Onyx, Signature, Sportline, Monte Carlo, and Prestige, across two powertrain options. Notably, the Onyx 1.0-litre manual and the Signature 1.5-litre automatic versions have been discontinued.

    That said, the Signature variant, which has incurred the maximum price hike, benefits from new features. These include 17-inch alloy wheels instead of 16-inchers, sunroof, rear fog lights, auto-dimming IRVM, and rain-sensing wipers.

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
