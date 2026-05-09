MY26 Skoda Kodiaq revealed

Now with ADAS

Available across three variants

Updated for 2026

The Skoda Kodiaq has been updated for the year 2026 and now comes with ADAS. It is available across three variants, one engine option and five colour schemes. We have driven the car and you can check out our first drive review linked at the bottom of this story.

ADAS suite

A much-expected step, the ADAS suite for the Kodiaq is available with the Sportline and L&K trims. The suite contains the following features.

Adaptive cruise control

Emergency braking

Lane keep assist

Blindspot monitor

Rear cross traffic alert

Exit warning

This is very similar to what is being offered on the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line/Golf and Tiguan R-Line. The automaker has revealed that it is working on a top-down approach for ADAS for India and we will get to see ADAS in its budget offerings within the next two years.

Revised Paint Schemes

Most notably, Skoda has removed the steel grey for the Sportline model and Red velvet for the L&K. The latter we suspect has been done in anticipation of the Kodiaq RS that sports a similar red and will arrive in India later this year.

Expected Pricing and Rivals

It is expected to be priced up to Rs. 75,000 more than the outgoing model with a launch expected sometime this month. Rivals include the Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, MG Majestor as well as the upcoming Kia Sorento, Hyundai Santa Fe and Honda HR-V.

MY 2026 Skoda Kodiaq First Drive Review

Photos: Kaustubh Gandhi