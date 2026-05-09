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    MY26 Skoda Kodiaq revealed

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    Desirazu Venkat

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    MY26 Skoda Kodiaq revealed
    • Now with ADAS
    • Available across three variants

    Updated for 2026

    The Skoda Kodiaq has been updated for the year 2026 and now comes with ADAS. It is available across three variants, one engine option and five colour schemes. We have driven the car and you can check out our first drive review linked at the bottom of this story.

    Interior Infotainment System

    ADAS suite

    A much-expected step, the ADAS suite for the Kodiaq is available with the Sportline and L&K trims. The suite contains the following features.

    • Adaptive cruise control
    • Emergency braking
    • Lane keep assist
    • Blindspot monitor
    • Rear cross traffic alert
    • Exit warning

    This is very similar to what is being offered on the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line/Golf and Tiguan R-Line. The automaker has revealed that it is working on a top-down approach for ADAS for India and we will get to see ADAS in its budget offerings within the next two years.

    Exterior Right Side View

    Revised Paint Schemes

    Most notably, Skoda has removed the steel grey for the Sportline model and Red velvet for the L&K. The latter we suspect has been done in anticipation of the Kodiaq RS that sports a similar red and will arrive in India later this year.

    Interior Dashboard

    Expected Pricing and Rivals

    It is expected to be priced up to Rs. 75,000 more than the outgoing model with a launch expected sometime this month. Rivals include the Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, MG Majestor as well as the upcoming Kia Sorento, Hyundai Santa Fe and Honda HR-V.

    MY 2026 Skoda Kodiaq First Drive Review

    Photos: Kaustubh Gandhi

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    Skoda Kodiaq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 44.27 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 46.02 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 43.09 Lakh
    PuneRs. 44.27 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 46.75 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 40.84 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 46.77 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 43.05 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 42.27 Lakh

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