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    MoRTH Issues Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Draft

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    Dwij Bhandut
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    MoRTH Issues Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Draft
    • Draft proposed, policy not enacted
    • V2V comms said to complement ADAS

    The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft revision to the AIS-230 standard, which proposes the mandatory inclusion of V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle) communication systems for motor vehicles manufactured from 1 October, 2028. Note that this is a draft, and it is due for clearance and enforcement. This may or may not actually happen.

    The draft covers vehicles in category L (two-wheelers), M (four-wheelers), and N (mini trucks and trucks). A 5.875-5.925GHz frequency band has been chosen for the same, and this frequency is exempt from licensing requirements. The proposal comes at the potential of nearby vehicles to intercommunicate about hazardous patches, overtakes, sudden braking, forward collision, and approaching emergency vehicles. It also states that the inclusion of this tech can complement ADAS, of which the latter is sensor-based, and V2V communication can provide hazard warnings outside direct line of sight.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    All this is a part of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS), with principal requirements being radio performance, receiver sensitivity and selectivity, GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite Systems), electromagnetic interference, and dedicated performance requirements. The standard also provides for the introduction of features like emergency brake alert, forward collison warning, wrong-way driving, and emergency vehicle alerts in a phased manner.

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