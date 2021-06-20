MoRTH extends validity of vehicle-related documents up to 30 September 2021

- The government has extended the validity of car-related documents for the fifth time since March 2020

- The notification covers fitness certificates, permits, registration, license, and all other concerned documents

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has further extended the validity of documents under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 up to 30 September, 2021.

MoRTH had previously issued advisories on five occasions since March 2020 regarding the same. As per the previous notification, it was advised that the validity of fitness certificates, permits (all types), license, registration, or any other concerned documents should be treated as valid till 30 June, 2021.

The extension covers all documents whose validity has expired since 1 February, 2020 or would expire by 30 September, 2021. The enforcement authorities have been advised to treat such documents as valid till 30 September, 2021.