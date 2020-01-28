‘More Engaging’ Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe India launch tomorrow

- Third iteration of the Huracan Evo to be launched in India

- 30bhp detune, but 0-100kmph only 0.4-seconds slower

- 33kg weight loss and feedback enhancing changes promise more fun

- Specifically tuned traction control improves safety net

Lamborghini is all set to launch the ‘more engaging’ (according to Lamborghini boss Stefano Domenicali, not us) Huracan Evo RWD Coupe tomorrow. If you look closely enough, you can notice new RWD-specific design elements. But look closely at the performance figures and you wonder why anyone would want an overall slower version of the very potent Huracan Evo AWD.

The stats show that the naturally-aspirated 5.2-litre, V10 powering the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD is 30bhp short on power and has a rear-wheel-drive setup only and thus suffers in the straight line. The 0-100kmph sprint takes 0.4-seconds more! It can still achieve a top speed of over 325kmph, but you’d achieve that a bit later.

What the stats don’t show is the multi-fold increase in fun-factor. The 33kg lighter, RWD-only setup is complemented by a new version of Lamborghini’s Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) specifically tuned for the Huracan Evo RWD. This allows the rear to slide more and maintain a longer drift before the electronic nannies say enough is enough. Even the steering feedback and suspension setup have been improved for more ‘feel’, says Lamborghini, a welcome change for those brave enough to poke the Raging Bull under the slatted rear windshield.

Apart from the more fun driving dynamics, the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD remains the same as its AWD cousins. The styling and colour combos are as wild as they get, the interior is as cosy and tech-laden as before (including a portrait-oriented 8.3-inch touchscreen on the centre console) and there is no dearth of high-quality materials inside.

So how much will this slightly wilder looking, fun-inducing ‘baby-Lambo’ cost? We will have to wait for the official launch slated for tomorrow, stay tuned!