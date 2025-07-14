CarWale
    Mitsubishi Pajero SUV likely to Return in Hybrid Guise in 2027

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    4,777 Views
    Mitsubishi Pajero SUV likely to Return in Hybrid Guise in 2027
    • Expected to be a lot more premium than the old model
    • Hybrid setup to include three electric motors

    The Mitsubishi Pajero is set to make a comeback, and this time, with a big twist. Developments are underway for what will be an all-new Pajero (also known as the Montero in some markets). Expected to debut in 2027, the SUV will be reimagined as a plug-in hybrid, loosely based on the Outlander’s platform.

    While the fascia will take heavy inspiration from the Outlander, the new Pajero will set itself apart with significantly larger proportions. It would stand taller, with increased ground clearance and a higher bonnet that drops sharply. The vehicle will feature slim LED DRLs and a rugged front bumper. The profile will feature scalloped doors, blacked-out pillars, and prominent wheel arches. At the rear, it will get a split tailgate with a separate glass section.

    Mitsubishi Pajero Left Front Three Quarter

    Inside, the Pajero is expected to be a step above even the highest Outlander trims. Rumoured highlights include a leather-wrapped, multi-tier dashboard with vertical air vents, and a lower-positioned touchscreen for a more cohesive and premium layout. The new model is also likely to offer more cabin space, especially in the third row, along with increased boot capacity. In terms of tech, wireless phone projection, AI voice control, over-the-air updates, and a full suite of ADAS features are expected.

    Mitsubishi Pajero Left Side View

    Under the skin, the Pajero will be built on an updated CMF-C/D platform, and will feature a more powerful version of the Outlander’s 2.4-litre plug-in hybrid system. The setup includes three electric motors, two at the rear and one at the front, combined with a petrol engine, producing a claimed 382bhp of power. Enhanced off-road capabilities will come from dynamic torque vectoring and locking electronic differentials for both axles.

    With this rebirth, Mitsubishi is targeting premium territory. Once launched, the Pajero will compete with the likes of the Lexus GX, Land Rover Defender, Range Rover Sport, Audi Q7, and the BMW X7. If Mitsubishi gets the execution right, the new Pajero could mark a solid return for a nameplate that once defined the off-road SUV segment.

    Mitsubishi Pajero Right Rear Three Quarter
    Mitsubishi Pajero Image
    Mitsubishi Pajero
    Skoda Kylaq Classic Base Variant Walkaround | Priced at ₹8.25 Lakh
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Kylaq Classic Base Variant Walkaround | Priced at ₹8.25 Lakh
    By CarWale Team08 Jul 2025
    63313 Views
    467 Likes

