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    Mini Opens bookings for Convertible JCW Pack

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    Jay Shah

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    Mini Opens bookings for Convertible JCW Pack
    • Bookings open across dealerships
    • To get JCW-inspired sporty styling elements

    Mini India has commenced pre-launch bookings for the Convertible John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack in the country. Interested customers can place their orders starting today across all authorised dealerships.

    Mini Cooper S Convertible Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Convertible JCW Pack features sportier styling elements such as JCW-specific bumpers, grille, side skirts, and 17-inch black alloy wheels, along with Piano Black accents and a Jet Black soft-top roof. It also gets LED headlamps with customisable DRLs, while colour options include Legend Grey and Midnight Black, the former with contrast bonnet stripes. The soft-top roof can be electronically operated in 18 seconds at speeds of up to 30kmph.

    Mini Cooper S Convertible Dashboard

    Inside, the cabin gets an all-black theme with JCW sport seats, a knit dashboard, and a circular OLED touchscreen infotainment system. Other highlights include a head-up display, Harman Kardon audio system, wireless charging, and drive modes. Safety tech includes Level 1 ADAS features such as lane departure warning and front collision warning, along with parking aids.

    The Convertible JCW is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine, which is tuned to produce 201bhp and 300Nm and a claimed 0 to 100kmph sprint time of 6.9 seconds.

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