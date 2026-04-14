Mini Opens bookings for Convertible JCW Pack

Bookings open across dealerships

To get JCW-inspired sporty styling elements

Mini India has commenced pre-launch bookings for the Convertible John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack in the country. Interested customers can place their orders starting today across all authorised dealerships.

The Convertible JCW Pack features sportier styling elements such as JCW-specific bumpers, grille, side skirts, and 17-inch black alloy wheels, along with Piano Black accents and a Jet Black soft-top roof. It also gets LED headlamps with customisable DRLs, while colour options include Legend Grey and Midnight Black, the former with contrast bonnet stripes. The soft-top roof can be electronically operated in 18 seconds at speeds of up to 30kmph.

Inside, the cabin gets an all-black theme with JCW sport seats, a knit dashboard, and a circular OLED touchscreen infotainment system. Other highlights include a head-up display, Harman Kardon audio system, wireless charging, and drive modes. Safety tech includes Level 1 ADAS features such as lane departure warning and front collision warning, along with parking aids.

The Convertible JCW is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine, which is tuned to produce 201bhp and 300Nm and a claimed 0 to 100kmph sprint time of 6.9 seconds.