    Mini Countryman E John Cooper Works Pack: Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    30,486 Views
    Mini Countryman E John Cooper Works Pack: Now in Pictures
    • Limited edition EV
    • Claimed 462km range

    Mini has launched the new Countryman E John Cooper Works Pack in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 62 lakh. Only 20 units of this limited edition model will be offered initially. Deliveries began on 10 June, and here's a picture gallery detailing all its specifications and showing how it looks in the real world.

    Mini Countryman E John Cooper Works Pack Picture Gallery

    Available in Legend Grey and Midnight Black colours, the car features a unique chequered design on the grille, blacked-out alloy wheels, special side skirts, door sills, and a rear spoiler for a sporty look.

    MINI Countryman Electric Left Front Three Quarter

    Inside, the JCW Pack adds a three-spoke steering wheel with boost mode and sports seats with black upholstery and red highlights. The car also features electronically adjustable front seats and a panoramic sunroof.

    MINI Countryman Electric Dashboard

    The Mini Countryman E has a 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It also comes with a wireless charger, rear-view camera, and Level 2 ADAS.

    MINI Countryman Electric Left Side View

    The electric car is powered by a 66.45kWh battery pack and a front-mounted electric motor with 201bhp and 250Nm torque. It accelerates from zero to 100kmph in 8.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 170kmph.

    MINI Countryman Electric Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Mini Countryman Electric has a claimed range of 462km on a single charge, and can be charged from 10-80 per cent in 29 minutes using a 130kW DC fast charger. A standard 11kW AC charger takes 6.4 hours to charge the battery from zero to 100 per cent.

    MINI Countryman Electric Right Front Three Quarter
    MINI Countryman Electric Image
    MINI Countryman Electric
    Rs. 54.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    MINI Countryman Electric Gallery

