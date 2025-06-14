Mini Countryman E John Cooper Works Pack: Now in Pictures

Limited edition EV

Claimed 462km range

Mini has launched the new Countryman E John Cooper Works Pack in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 62 lakh. Only 20 units of this limited edition model will be offered initially. Deliveries began on 10 June, and here's a picture gallery detailing all its specifications and showing how it looks in the real world.

Mini Countryman E John Cooper Works Pack Picture Gallery

Available in Legend Grey and Midnight Black colours, the car features a unique chequered design on the grille, blacked-out alloy wheels, special side skirts, door sills, and a rear spoiler for a sporty look.

Inside, the JCW Pack adds a three-spoke steering wheel with boost mode and sports seats with black upholstery and red highlights. The car also features electronically adjustable front seats and a panoramic sunroof.

The Mini Countryman E has a 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It also comes with a wireless charger, rear-view camera, and Level 2 ADAS.

The electric car is powered by a 66.45kWh battery pack and a front-mounted electric motor with 201bhp and 250Nm torque. It accelerates from zero to 100kmph in 8.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 170kmph.

The Mini Countryman Electric has a claimed range of 462km on a single charge, and can be charged from 10-80 per cent in 29 minutes using a 130kW DC fast charger. A standard 11kW AC charger takes 6.4 hours to charge the battery from zero to 100 per cent.