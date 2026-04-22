Mini Countryman C Bookings Open in India

Will Be Locally Assembled

Likely to Be Launched Next Month

The much-anticipated ICE Mini Countryman range has been officially announced for India, with bookings open from today. This Countryman will be locally assembled at BMW's plant outside Chennai and will be available only with petrol power. This is the third iteration for the Countryman in India and will be the 'entry-level' variant in the lineup.

It will be offered in five colour schemes and only with turbo petrol power, which in this case is a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 170bhp and 280Nm. It can only be had with a seven-speed DCT powering the front wheels.

Standard features of this version include brown upholstery, a 9.0-inch central touchscreen, a dashboard made from recycled materials, a two-spoke Mini steering wheel, HUD, two-zone climate control, a full-LED light package, and a split-folding second row for additional storage space. This is the largest car that Mini makes, with a length of 4.4 metres and a wheelbase of 2.6 metres. It follows the standard design cues of the Countryman range with elements like the headlamps, grille, wheels, and the iconic Union Jack tail lamps.

We expect Mini to price this car in the range of Rs. 40 lakh to Rs. 45 lakh, putting it in contention with cars like the BMW X1, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé, Mercedes-Benz GLA, but also cars like the Toyota Fortuner and the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line.