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    Mini Cooper S Victory Edition Bookings Open in India

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    Jay Shah

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    Mini Cooper S Victory Edition Bookings Open in India
    • Based on the JCW Pack
    • Pays tribute to the 1965 Monte Carlo Rally-winning Mini

    Mini India has opened pre-launch bookings for the new Cooper S Victory Edition in India. Reservations for the limited-run model commenced on 27 February, with availability restricted to a limited number of units.

    Mini Cooper Right Front Three Quarter

    The Victory Edition is based on the Mini Cooper S JCW Pack and draws inspiration from the iconic 1965 Monte Carlo Rally-winning Mini Cooper S. The special edition celebrates the brand’s motorsport heritage while retaining the performance-oriented character of the standard Cooper S.

    In terms of design, the Victory Edition is finished in an exclusive Chili Red exterior shade, complemented by a contrasting white stripe that runs from the bonnet over the roof to the rear. Adding to its distinct identity is a white ‘52’ graphic on both sides of the car, referencing the race number of the historic rally car from 1965.

    Mini Cooper Left Rear Three Quarter

    While Mini India has not announced pricing yet, customers can place bookings through authorised Mini dealerships across the country. Further details regarding deliveries and final specifications are expected to be revealed closer to the launch.

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