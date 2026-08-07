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    Mini Cooper S Real-world Mileage Tested

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    Aditya Nadkarni
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    Mini Cooper S Real-world Mileage Tested
    • 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor with 201bhp/300Nm
    • No claimed mileage figure

    The new Mini Cooper S recently made its way to the CarWale garage, and among the range of things we put it through was a mileage test. We understand that mileage may not be a big concern for someone spending more than 50 big ones (on-road), but this might just further boost the versatility of the model.

    Considering the above, it isn't surprising that Mini hasn't revealed the official mileage figure for the Cooper S. No one in their right mind would even ask such a thing. But curiosity got the better of us, and there was only one way to find out. For starters, the Cooper S sources firepower from a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that is capable of producing a peak output of 201bhp and 300Nm. Paired with a slick seven-speed DCT unit, it has a claimed 0-100kmph timing of 6.6 seconds. With that out of the way, let's get to what you're here for.

    During the city run, the Cooper S consumed 7.93 litres to cover a distance of 79.6km, resulting in a real-world mileage of 10.03kmpl. This, surprisingly, comes very close to the MID figure of 10.40kmpl. Out on the highway, the Mini Cooper S ran 91.1km, consuming 5.93 litres of fuel in the process, resulting in a real-world highway mileage of 15.36kmpl. This figure was slightly lower than the MID-indicated number of 18.90kmpl. This way, the overall real-world mileage stood at 11.36kmpl, which is a respectable number for a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 200 horses at your disposal.

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