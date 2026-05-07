Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition Pre-bookings Open in India

Limited to just 30 units

Will be positioned above the JCW Pack

Mini India has opened the pre-bookings for the Cooper S GP Inspired Edition in the country. The special edition model will be limited to just 30 units, with prices expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The GP Inspired Edition receives several cosmetic upgrades over the standard Cooper S. It will be offered exclusively in the Legend Grey exterior shade, paired with Chilli Red contrast roof and mirror caps. The hatchback also gets a JCW styling package that includes revised bumpers, a new grille design, side skirts, and a roof spoiler.

Distinguishing GP inspired elements include front and side winglets, bonnet stripes, illuminated door sills, and a rear diffuser. Mini has equipped this edition with 17-inch black alloy wheels, while the C pillar gets a unique ‘1 of 30’ badge to highlight its limited production status.

Inside, the cabin receives JCW sport seats with red accents on the headrests, along with a JCW-specific steering wheel. Feature highlights continue to include a circular 9.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, panoramic glass roof, powered driver seat, heads-up display, and Level 1 ADAS functions.

Mechanically, the GP Inspired Edition remains unchanged from the standard Cooper S. It continues with the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 201bhp and 300Nm. The motor is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Mini claims a 0 to 100kmph sprint time of 6.6 seconds.

Mini India has been steadily expanding its special edition portfolio in recent months with models such as the Convertible S JCW Pack and Cooper S Victory Edition, while also opening bookings for the Countryman C.

The Cooper S GP Inspired Edition is expected to be priced between Rs. 57 lakh and Rs. 58 lakh, ex-showroom. Once launched, it will sit above the Cooper S JCW Pack, which is currently priced at Rs. 55.15 lakh, ex-showroom.