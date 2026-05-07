CarWale
    AD

    Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition Pre-bookings Open in India

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,611 Views
    Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition Pre-bookings Open in India
    • Limited to just 30 units
    • Will be positioned above the JCW Pack

    Mini India has opened the pre-bookings for the Cooper S GP Inspired Edition in the country. The special edition model will be limited to just 30 units, with prices expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

    Mini Cooper Right Side View

    The GP Inspired Edition receives several cosmetic upgrades over the standard Cooper S. It will be offered exclusively in the Legend Grey exterior shade, paired with Chilli Red contrast roof and mirror caps. The hatchback also gets a JCW styling package that includes revised bumpers, a new grille design, side skirts, and a roof spoiler.

    Distinguishing GP inspired elements include front and side winglets, bonnet stripes, illuminated door sills, and a rear diffuser. Mini has equipped this edition with 17-inch black alloy wheels, while the C pillar gets a unique ‘1 of 30’ badge to highlight its limited production status.

    Mini Cooper Front Row Seats

    Inside, the cabin receives JCW sport seats with red accents on the headrests, along with a JCW-specific steering wheel. Feature highlights continue to include a circular 9.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, panoramic glass roof, powered driver seat, heads-up display, and Level 1 ADAS functions.

    Mechanically, the GP Inspired Edition remains unchanged from the standard Cooper S. It continues with the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 201bhp and 300Nm. The motor is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Mini claims a 0 to 100kmph sprint time of 6.6 seconds.

    Mini India has been steadily expanding its special edition portfolio in recent months with models such as the Convertible S JCW Pack and Cooper S Victory Edition, while also opening bookings for the Countryman C.

    The Cooper S GP Inspired Edition is expected to be priced between Rs. 57 lakh and Rs. 58 lakh, ex-showroom. Once launched, it will sit above the Cooper S JCW Pack, which is currently priced at Rs. 55.15 lakh, ex-showroom.

    Mini Cooper Image
    Mini Cooper
    Rs. 44.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Force Motors Hikes Prices of The Gurkha Range by up to Rs. 35,646
     Next 
    Hyundai i20 N Line Select Variants Discontinued in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mini Cooper Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Hatchbacks
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 4.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Wagon R
    Rs. 4.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    BMW M440i
    BMW M440i
    Rs. 1.09 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    3rd May
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    Rs. 55.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    28th Apr
    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV
    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV
    Rs. 55.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    24th Apr
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 8.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    VinFast VF MPV 7
    VinFast VF MPV 7
    Rs. 24.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus ES
    Lexus ES
    Rs. 89.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Sierra EV
    Launching in 6 days
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th May 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda City Facelift
    Honda City Facelift

    Rs. 12.50 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    22nd May 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda ZR-V
    Honda ZR-V

    Rs. 40.00 - 50.00 LakhEstimated Price

    22nd May 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Epiq
    Skoda Epiq

    Rs. 21.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th May 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda New Superb
    Skoda New Superb

    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mini Countryman C
    Mini Countryman C

    Rs. 58.00 - 58.50 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki 2026 Brezza
    Maruti 2026 Brezza

    Rs. 8.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Slavia Facelift
    Skoda Slavia Facelift

    Rs. 12.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mini-cars
    • other brands
    Mini Cooper
    Mini Cooper
    Rs. 44.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mini Cooper S Convertible
    Mini Cooper S Convertible
    Rs. 58.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mini Countryman
    Mini Countryman
    Rs. 66.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mini-Cars

    Mini Cooper Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 53.08 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 55.19 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 51.66 Lakh
    PuneRs. 53.08 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 56.07 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 48.98 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 56.08 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 51.62 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 50.73 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    2018 Mini Countryman Launched Explained in details
    youtube-icon
    2018 Mini Countryman Launched Explained in details
    By CarWale Team04 May 2018
    19827 Views
    21 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition Pre-bookings Open in India