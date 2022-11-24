Mini Cooper JCW delisted from official website

- Was offered as a CBU model

- Powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 228bhp

Mini Cooper has reshuffled its India portfolio and in the process discontinued the Mini Cooper JCW from the line-up. The three-door performance version of the sporty hatchback was launched in the country in June last year and was sold alongside its three-door and convertible siblings.

The Mini Cooper JCW took the CBU route to India and was available in limited numbers. The JCW was plonked with a 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 228bhp and 320Nm of torque and mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.

The JCW version of the Mini Cooper carried aggressive exterior styling, reworked bumpers, black finish for the front grille, and body decals. Further, the Cooper JCW was the only model in the family to be fitted with 18-inch alloy wheels.

On the inside, over and above the standard fitments, the JCW packed in sports seats and steering wheel, cruise control, and a Harman Kardon stereo system

The current portfolio of Mini in India comprises Mini Cooper three-door, Mini Cooper Convertible S, Mini Cooper SE, and Mini Cooper Countryman. Recently, the automaker also escalated the prices of Mini Cooper Convertible S. The open-top three-door hatchback is now costlier by Rs 5.32 lakh and carries a price tag of Rs 51.82 lakh.