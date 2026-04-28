Mini Convertible JCW Pack Launched in India at Rs. 61.50 Lakh

Costs Rs. 3 lakh more than the MINI Convertible

Available in limited numbers

Mini India has launched the Convertible JCW Pack in the country at Rs. 61.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Available as a completely built unit, the model commands a premium of Rs. 3 lakh over the standard Convertible and will be offered in limited numbers.

The JCW Pack builds on the standard model with a sportier visual package inspired by John Cooper Works models. Key highlights include revised front and rear bumpers, unique grille treatment, side skirts, door sill plates, and piano black exterior detailing.

It rides on 17-inch JCW Sprint Spoke Black alloy wheels, while buyers can choose between Legend Grey and Midnight Black exterior shades. LED headlamps with customisable light signatures and welcome animations are also part of the package.

The electrically operated black soft top can open in 18 seconds at speeds of up to 30kmph, while closing takes 15 seconds. It can also function as a sunroof with partial opening.

Inside, the cabin receives JCW sports seats, a new JCW steering wheel with paddle shifters, and black Vescin and Cord upholstery. The dashboard layout remains centred around the circular OLED touchscreen, which combines infotainment and instrumentation functions.

The feature highlights include a head up display, Harman Kardon sound system, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, digital key functionality, and multiple drive experience modes such as Go Kart, Green, and Vivid.

The Convertible JCW Pack is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 201bhp and 300Nm. The motor is paired with a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. Mini claims a 0 to 100kmph sprint time of 6.9 seconds, while the top speed is rated at 240kmph.