    Mini Aceman EV Concept — Now in Pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    Mini is globally known for making small compact hatchbacks and SUVs. It has recently unveiled its all-new all-electric Aceman Concept. When it goes into production, this crossover will be positioned between the Mini hatchback and Countryman SUV. It will be interesting to see it in production-guise, as this concept showcases the carmaker's future design language. Here's a sneak-peek of the same.

    Right Side View

    Firstly, we won’t have to wait a lot for the Mini Aceman EV Concept, as it is scheduled to make its live debut at Gamescom 2022 in Cologne, Germany this month.

    Rear View

    Dimensions-wise, it measures 4.05m in length, 1.99m in width, and 1.59m in height. As a result, it's 4cm longer than the Mini Cooper and 4cm taller than the Countryman. 

    Front View

    Though this concept showcases the brand's futuristic design language, the carmaker has retained many of its signature styling elements. Hence, it's instantly recognisable as a Mini.

    Dashboard

    On the contrary, there are a bunch of new design updates that give it that added appeal. This includes a set of re-designed headlights and the front grille section that feature a panel with an LED outline.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    This Aceman EV rides on 20-inch wheels and boasts a muscular side profile. This is all thanks to a black cladding on the wheel arches and doors. The car also gets a prominent shoulder line. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Round at the back, there's a tailgate spoiler. And despite the wide array of changes all over, the tail lamps retain the Union Jack-inspired lighting elements reminding you it's a Mini.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Inside the Aceman EV concept's cabin, the carmaker has followed a minimalistic design. Yet, there's the colourful upholstery made from sustainable materials adding some spunk to the cabin.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Most interestingly, you'll see a large centrally-mounted circular OLED screen with similar bright colours. It uses Mini's latest operating system. 

    Now, Mini hasn't revealed the electric powertrain specifications on the Aceman EV concept, However, we expect them to be disclosed at the live show in Germany later this month.

