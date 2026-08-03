CarWale
    AD

    Michelin Primacy 5 Tyres Debut in India: Now Locally Manufactured

    Authors Image
    CarWale Team
    8,255 Views
    Michelin Primacy 5 Tyres Debut in India: Now Locally Manufactured
    • Michelin’s first passenger car tyre manufactured in India
    • Compatible with ICE and EV versions

    Michelin has announced the launch of the Primacy 5 tyre range in India, its latest premium tyre engineered for sedans and SUVs. The Primacy 5 is also the first Michelin passenger car tyre to be manufactured in the country. The Michelin Primacy 5 range will be available across all Michelin Tyres and Service stores and approximately 800 authorised dealers across the country starting from this month. This new offering will be available in sizes ranging from 16 inches to 22 inches, with prices starting at Rs. 10,000.

    Hyundai Venue Front View

    According to Michelin, the Primacy 5 tyres deliver enhanced safety with wet braking distances that are up to eight metres shorter when new and nine metres shorter when worn, as well as a four-metre shorter dry braking distance compared to its rivals in the same category. The new tyre also delivers eight per cent more tyre mileage than its predecessor, the Primacy 4ST.

    Additionally, the Michelin Primacy 5 boasts a 9 per cent higher comfort score than competing tyres in the same category. Further, this range of tyres is optimised for both electric (EV) and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Compared to the outgoing version, the Primacy 4ST, it offers a 6.4 per cent improvement in energy efficiency, thus lowering the consumption of fuel and battery range in ICE vehicles and EVs, respectively.

    Hyundai Venue Wheel

    Speaking during the launch event in Chennai, Shantanu Deshpande, Managing Director, Michelin India, said, 'India’s premium mobility landscape is evolving rapidly, with growing demand for high-performance, safe, and sustainable tyre solutions across sedans, SUVs, and electric vehicles. The launch of the Made-in-India Michelin Primacy 5 marks a significant milestone for Michelin in the country and reflects our commitment to delivering products that are tailored to the needs of Indian consumers. Manufactured in India for Indian drivers, the Primacy 5 has been developed and tested on the vehicles most driven in the country, benchmarked against leading competitors, and validated by an independent testing agency. By combining Michelin’s latest global tyre technologies with local manufacturing expertise, the Primacy 5 is uniquely positioned to meet the evolving expectations of Indian motorists for superior safety, longer tyre life, enhanced comfort, energy efficiency, and everyday performance. India continues to be a key growth market for the Michelin Group, and as we expand our retail presence and strengthen our manufacturing and service ecosystem in the country, we remain committed to bringing world-class mobility solutions closer to our customers while contributing to India's manufacturing ambitions.”

    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    MG M9 and Cyberster Couture Editions Launched
     Next 
    Next-gen Chery Tiggo 8 Patented in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Venue Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 7.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    24th Jul
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Toyota Hilux
    Toyota Hilux
    Rs. 31.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    28th Jul
    Honda ZR-V
    Honda ZR-V
    Rs. 47.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    25th Jul
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 7.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    24th Jul
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV
    Rs. 1.45 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jul
    Kia Syros EV
    Kia Syros EV
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jul
    Ferrari Amalfi Spider
    Ferrari Amalfi Spider
    Rs. 4.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus ES 350h
    Lexus ES 350h
    Rs. 66.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra BE 6 Facelift
    Launching in 7 days
    Mahindra BE 6 Facelift

    Rs. 24.00 - 29.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Slavia 2026
    Skoda Slavia 2026

    Rs. 12.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW X1 LWB
    BMW X1 LWB

    Rs. 43.50 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Aug 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Hector Hawk
    MG Hector Hawk

    Rs. 20.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Aug 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV
    Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV

    Rs. 10.50 - 17.50 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volvo EX90
    Volvo EX90

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.30 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG IM6
    MG IM6

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW i7 Facelift
    BMW i7 Facelift

    Rs. 2.10 - 2.60 CroreEstimated Price

    Aug 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 5.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.47 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.74 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.10 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.51 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.67 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 9.16 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.57 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.29 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 9.10 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense
    youtube-icon
    Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense
    By CarWale Team30 May 2019
    753512 Views
    2697 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Michelin Primacy 5 Tyres Debut in India: Now Locally Manufactured