Michelin Primacy 5 Tyres Debut in India: Now Locally Manufactured

Michelin’s first passenger car tyre manufactured in India

Compatible with ICE and EV versions

Michelin has announced the launch of the Primacy 5 tyre range in India, its latest premium tyre engineered for sedans and SUVs. The Primacy 5 is also the first Michelin passenger car tyre to be manufactured in the country. The Michelin Primacy 5 range will be available across all Michelin Tyres and Service stores and approximately 800 authorised dealers across the country starting from this month. This new offering will be available in sizes ranging from 16 inches to 22 inches, with prices starting at Rs. 10,000.

According to Michelin, the Primacy 5 tyres deliver enhanced safety with wet braking distances that are up to eight metres shorter when new and nine metres shorter when worn, as well as a four-metre shorter dry braking distance compared to its rivals in the same category. The new tyre also delivers eight per cent more tyre mileage than its predecessor, the Primacy 4ST.

Additionally, the Michelin Primacy 5 boasts a 9 per cent higher comfort score than competing tyres in the same category. Further, this range of tyres is optimised for both electric (EV) and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Compared to the outgoing version, the Primacy 4ST, it offers a 6.4 per cent improvement in energy efficiency, thus lowering the consumption of fuel and battery range in ICE vehicles and EVs, respectively.

Speaking during the launch event in Chennai, Shantanu Deshpande, Managing Director, Michelin India, said, 'India’s premium mobility landscape is evolving rapidly, with growing demand for high-performance, safe, and sustainable tyre solutions across sedans, SUVs, and electric vehicles. The launch of the Made-in-India Michelin Primacy 5 marks a significant milestone for Michelin in the country and reflects our commitment to delivering products that are tailored to the needs of Indian consumers. Manufactured in India for Indian drivers, the Primacy 5 has been developed and tested on the vehicles most driven in the country, benchmarked against leading competitors, and validated by an independent testing agency. By combining Michelin’s latest global tyre technologies with local manufacturing expertise, the Primacy 5 is uniquely positioned to meet the evolving expectations of Indian motorists for superior safety, longer tyre life, enhanced comfort, energy efficiency, and everyday performance. India continues to be a key growth market for the Michelin Group, and as we expand our retail presence and strengthen our manufacturing and service ecosystem in the country, we remain committed to bringing world-class mobility solutions closer to our customers while contributing to India's manufacturing ambitions.”