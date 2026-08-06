MG's New SUV to be Called Hector Hawk: Launch Date Confirmed

Third offering under the Hector brand

Expected to debut in ICE and EV forms

JSW-MG Motor India is all set to bring in a new product on 26 August. This model will be none other than the Wuling Starlight 560-based SUV, and it will be called the Hector Hawk upon launch in India.

The brand's latest New Energy Vehicle (NEV) has already been spotted testing across the country, and on multiple occasions. It will be one of the two new models under the ADAPT platform set to arrive in the current financial year, the second one being an EV. We have detailed what this new platform is all about, and you can understand it in detail via the dedicated article on our website.

Coming back to the Hector Hawk, this will be the third model under the Hector range after the Hector and Hector Plus. Key highlights could include all-LED lighting, large dual-tone alloy wheels, two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, ADAS suite, large touchscreen unit, fully digital coloured instrument console, wireless mobile charger, and TPMS.

Under the hood, the PHEV version of the new MG Hector Hawk is likely to be propelled by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine paired with a 20.5kWh battery pack. The combined output of this powertrain stands at 194bhp and 230Nm for the international-spec car. The EV derivative, on the other hand, sources power from a 56.7kWh battery pack with a single electric motor that is claimed to return 530km of range on a single charge.