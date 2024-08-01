MG’s new EV to be called Windsor; will be unveiled soon

The model is sold as the Cloud EV in international markets

Could be offered with two battery pack options

JSW MG Motor India has officially teased its upcoming CUV ahead of the launch which is scheduled to take place in September this year. The carmaker will pull the covers off its India-spec version, called the Windsor EV.

Spotted testing on multiple occasions across the country, the new MG Windsor EV, also known as the Wuling Cloud EV in global markets, will rival the likes of the BYD e6 MPV. The model is available on foreign soil with two battery pack options: a 50.6kWh unit with a range of 460km and a 37.9kWh unit with a range of 360km, both on a single full charge.

On the design front, the 2024 Windsor EV is expected to feature LED light bars at the front and rear, split headlamp design, chunky alloy wheels, front door-mounted ORVMs, integrated spoiler, squared LED taillights, and flush-fitting door handles.

Inside, the MPV is likely to be equipped with a dual screen setup dominating the dashboard, automatic climate control, ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, connected car technology, and powered seats. A few features such as the panoramic sunroof and two-spoke steering wheel have already been confirmed.