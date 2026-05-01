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    MG’s new Beijing Auto Show Line-up Could Shape its India Future

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    Haji Chakralwale

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    MG’s new Beijing Auto Show Line-up Could Shape its India Future
    • Three new models showcased
    • MG 4X global debut in May 2026

    MG has showcased the 2026 MG4 at the Beijing Auto Show, while also previewing the upcoming MG 4X electric SUV and the MG 07 coupe. Together, these models highlight the brand’s growing focus on electric mobility, intelligent software, and future-ready global products, all of which could influence MG’s India strategy.

    The 2026 MG4 gets a comprehensive update with new styling, fresh colour options, 17-inch alloy wheels, and more customisation choices. Inside, it features an 8-inch digital driver’s display, a 15.6-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay, and front seats with heating, ventilation, massage, and memory functions. MG has also upgraded its driver assistance suite with improved parking features and added a semi-solid-state battery to the package.

    For India, the MG4 remains an important product to watch. While MG has not confirmed its launch here, the electric hatchback could slot in as a premium EV alternative to the BYD Atto 3 and other mass-market EVs.

    MG also confirmed that the new MG 4X electric SUV will make its global debut in May 2026. It will feature rear-wheel drive, a semi-solid battery, and a five-link rear suspension as standard. This makes it particularly relevant for India, where compact electric SUVs are expected to drive the next phase of EV growth.

    MG Left Side View

    The MG 07, meanwhile, previews the brand’s future in software-led mobility. Offered in EV and plug-in hybrid forms, it debuts MG’s new AI-driven tech with advanced autonomous functions and smarter in-car software.

    While the MG 07 may not be India-bound anytime soon, the technology it introduces could eventually make its way to future MG models sold here. Overall, MG’s Beijing showcase offers a strong preview of what could shape its next phase in India.

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