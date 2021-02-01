CarWale
    • MG ZS petrol SUV spied; to launch in India by mid-2021

    Authors Image

    Ajinkya Lad

    559 Views
    - MG ZS petrol likely to be launched by mid-2021

    - Will rival the Hyundai Creta, and the Kia Seltos

    MG Motor India is readying its fourth offering in India, which would be yet another SUV from the Chinese-owned British marquee. The said SUV will be the MG ZS petrol, which was recently spotted testing near Surat by CarWale reader Gaurav Kothari. The ZS petrol is expected to be launched in India around mid-2021.

    MG already sells a full-electric version of the ZS in India. However, the petrol version is aimed at taking on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, and the Renault Duster. And if sources are to be believed, MG will play the value card by offering an array of features, while pricing it aggressively against the competition.

    In terms of features, we can expect the MG ZS to come equipped with a similar set of features as the ZS EV. So, expect top variants to get a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, touch-screen infotainment system and more.

    Under the hood, the MG ZS is expected to get two petrol engine options. It is likely to get a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated motor that makes 118bhp and 150Nm of peak torque. The other option would be a 1.3-litre direct-injection turbo unit that makes 161bhp and 230Nm. The former would be paired to a five-speed manual transmission, while the latter will be offered with a six-speed manual or a torque converter automatic.

    MG ZS Petrol
    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
