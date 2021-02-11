MG ZS petrol likely to be launched by mid-2021: What to expect?

MG Motor will further expand its product line-up in the country with the ZS petrol compact SUV. Currently, the SUV is limited to an electric powertrain and has recently received fresh feature updates. Back at the Auto Expo 2020, the company showcased 14 models across various market segments that underlined the company’s British heritage, current global portfolio and future platforms. Back then, the company had also emphasised its plans to focus on internet, electric and autonomous cars. The MG ZS petrol was one of the models showcased by the company at the biennial automotive show. Read below to learn more about the upcoming petrol MG ZS.

Engine

The MG ZS petrol will be available in two engine options – 1.5-litre VTi and 1.3-litre turbo GDI. The 1.5-litre engine produces 118bhp and 150Nm of torque, while the 1.3-litre turbo engine produces 161bhp and 230Nm of torque. Both the engine will be available in a five-speed manual and CVT option.

Design

Visually, the petrol variant of the ZS SUV will borrow the design highlights from the electric model. In terms of dimensions, the vehicle has a width of 1,809mm, length of 4,323mm, and height of 1,653mm. The vehicle has a wheelbase of 2,585mm. The upcoming SUV gets a Mcpherson strut in the front and torsion beam at the rear. The vehicle will ride on 215/55 R17 machined alloy wheels.

Key features

The upcoming petrol derivative of the ZS SUV is expected to offer a few additional features as compared to the current electric version. Apart from the premium upholstery, the new model will offer a sky roof, 10.1-inch iSmart touchscreen infotainment system, internet connectivity, voice control, over the air updates, smart entry, and remote control via the app. The safety feature list will include six airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking camera, and more.

Car models showcased at the Auto Expo 2020

Among the wide range of cars that were showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the MG Hector Plus and the MG Gloster have already been introduced in the country. Some of the other MG models that were showcased at the biennial automotive show were the RC6 sedan, 360 MPV, Marvel X, and the G10 MPV.