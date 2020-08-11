MG ZS Petrol begins testing in India

- MG ZS Petrol spotted testing in the country for the first time

- The model was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

MG Motor India has begun testing the petrol powered ZS SUV in the country. Spy images shared on the web reveal a test-mule of the model that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 earlier this year, details of which are available here.

As seen in the spy images, the MG ZS petrol test-mule is completely camouflaged, but the exhaust muffler seen on the lower left side of the car’s underbody hints that it is running with the help of an internal combustion engine, unlike its electric sibling that is currently on sale in India.

The MG ZS petrol that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo is available internationally with two powertrain options that include a 1.5-litre VTi engine producing 118bhp and 150Nm of torque and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 161bhp and 230Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.

While the spy image does hint that MG Motor India could be planning to introduce the petrol-powered ZS in India, the launch is not likely to take place soon as the company plans to launch other models such as the Gloster full-size SUV and the G10 MPV later this year. Upon launch, the MG ZS petrol will rival the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and the Nissan Kicks.

Image Source