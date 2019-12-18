Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • MG ZS EV - Top 5 exterior highlights

MG ZS EV - Top 5 exterior highlights

December 18, 2019, 05:05 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
6141 Views
Be the first to comment
MG ZS EV - Top 5 exterior highlights

MG Motor India recently unveiled its second product, the ZS EV, for the Indian market. We are now here at its media drive in Delhi and bring to you the SUV's top five exterior highlights.

MG ZS EV Badges

1. EV badges

The Indian model is a pure EV even if it’s based on the regular ZS crossover available globally. So, its exterior appearance is similar to a regular car save for some ‘Electric’ badges.

MG ZS EV Left Side View

2. Five-seater SUV

With a front bumper featuring a wide central air-dam, tall stance and neatly sculpted lines, the MG ZS EV is 4314mm long. Its proportions and design give a clear indication that it is a proper five-seater SUV that will go up against the Hyundai Kona EV in India.

MG ZS EV Front Bumper

3. Diamond studded grille

The car's fascia has a signature MG look and features a diamond-studded grille pattern with chrome surround similar to the ones we had seen on some Mercs. This grille also houses the car's charging point that can be accessed by lifting the illuminated logo.

MG ZS EV Tail lamp

4. All LED lamps

The grille is flanked by sharp LED headlamps. Round at the back too, one can see large LED tail lamps.

MG ZS EV Wheels-Tyres

5. Striking pattern of alloy wheels

Apart from the silver roof rails, large windows and ORVMs with turn indicators in its side profile, what strikes one's attention are the windmill inspired alloy wheels.

  • MG
  • ZS EV
  • MG ZS EV
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

It is a big day for MG India as its Hector SUV ...

369 Likes
44884 Views

Relevant, Comfortable, and Feature Packed, The MG Hector Has A Lot Going For It

Relevant, Comfortable, and Feature Packed, The MG Hector Has A Lot Going For It

With a price tag ranging from Rs 15 to Rs 20 la ...

369 Likes
44883 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in