MG ZS EV - Top 5 exterior highlights

MG Motor India recently unveiled its second product, the ZS EV, for the Indian market. We are now here at its media drive in Delhi and bring to you the SUV's top five exterior highlights.

1. EV badges

The Indian model is a pure EV even if it’s based on the regular ZS crossover available globally. So, its exterior appearance is similar to a regular car save for some ‘Electric’ badges.

2. Five-seater SUV

With a front bumper featuring a wide central air-dam, tall stance and neatly sculpted lines, the MG ZS EV is 4314mm long. Its proportions and design give a clear indication that it is a proper five-seater SUV that will go up against the Hyundai Kona EV in India.

3. Diamond studded grille

The car's fascia has a signature MG look and features a diamond-studded grille pattern with chrome surround similar to the ones we had seen on some Mercs. This grille also houses the car's charging point that can be accessed by lifting the illuminated logo.

4. All LED lamps

The grille is flanked by sharp LED headlamps. Round at the back too, one can see large LED tail lamps.

5. Striking pattern of alloy wheels

Apart from the silver roof rails, large windows and ORVMs with turn indicators in its side profile, what strikes one's attention are the windmill inspired alloy wheels.