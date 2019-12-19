Please Tell Us Your City

MG ZS EV scores five-stars in Euro NCAP

December 19, 2019, 01:26 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
- Good protection to front passengers and adequate protection to the driver

- Good whiplash protection 

- Will be initially sold only in five Indian cities

The second product from MG Motor in India, the ZS EV has earned a five-star Euro NCAP rating. The test result revealed that the vehicle offered good protection to the front passenger and adequate protection to the driver. Moreover, the ZS EV has earned additional pointers for offering good whiplash protection. 

In terms of adult protection, the MG ZS EV scored 90 percent (scoring 34.5 out of 38 points), child occupancy safety rating was 85 percent (41.7 of 49 points) and the vulnerable road users rating was 64 percent (31 of 48 points). The electric SUV scored 70 percent (9.2 of 13 points) in the safety assist system category. 

MG ZS EV is available in two variants – Excite and Exclusive. The vehicle gets safety equipment such as six airbags, speed assist, seatbelt pretensioners with load limiters, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) for pedestrians and cyclists in both city and inter-urban settings along with lane keep assist as standard. 

The MG ZS EV will be initially sold only in five Indian cities – Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The India spec-model is powered by 44.5kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery, which offers a driving range of about 340kms and is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 8.5 seconds.

