  • MG ZS EV receives 2,100 bookings in 27 days; India launch preponed to 23 January

MG ZS EV receives 2,100 bookings in 27 days; India launch preponed to 23 January

January 18, 2020, 03:54 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
MG ZS EV receives 2,100 bookings in 27 days; India launch preponed to 23 January

- Accumulates 2,100 bookings in 27 days

- India launch preponed to 23 January

- Bookings closed yesterday

- Initially sold in five cities - Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad

One of the most awaited electric SUVs for 2020, the MG ZS EV has received 2,100 bookings in just 27 days. MG Motor has preponed the launch of the ZS EV in India to 23 January as against the earlier date of 27 January. Moreover, the company stopped accepting bookings for the electric SUV yesterday. The ZS EV will initially be sold only in five cities - Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Interestingly, the company has gathered a positive response for the ZS EV ahead its official price announcement. It is worth noting that cumulative electric vehicle sales figure including Mahindra e-Verito, Tata Tigor EV, Hyundai Kona EV and Mahindra e2o from April – December is at 1,554 units. 

The upcoming ZS electric SUV will be available in two variants – Excite and Exclusive. The SUV will be powered by a 44.5kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery, which offers a driving range of about 340kms and is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 8.5 seconds. The MG ZS EV has scored a full five-star Euro NCAP safety rating. The test result revealed that the vehicle offered good protection to the front passengers and adequate protection to the driver. Additionally, the electric SUV has scored additional pointers for offering good whiplash protection.

  • MG
  • ZS EV
  • MG ZS EV
