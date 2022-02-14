CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    MG ZS EV facelift feature details revealed

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    973 Views
    MG ZS EV facelift feature details revealed

    - Will get exterior and interior overhaul 

    - Expected to be launched by the end of this month

    Ahead of the official launch of the MG ZS EV facelift, expected to happen by the end of this month, MG Motor India has revealed a new set of features that the electric SUV will be loaded with. Let us know more about it. 

    MG ZS EV Facelift Infotainment System

    The 2022 MG ZS EV will get a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Additionally, the rear row will now be equipped with an adjustable headrest for the middle passenger along with a foldable centre armrest with cupholders. 

    MG ZS EV Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    Besides this, the exterior of the ZS EV will receive updates in the form of a new body-coloured grille, repositioned charging point, new LED head and tail lamps, reprofiled fore and aft bumpers, and redesigned alloy wheels. To know more about the upcoming MG ZS EV, click here.

    MG is also likely to upgrade the battery pack on the ZS EV with a larger 51kWh unit. This will help the EV to return an extended electric range. Upon its launch, the refreshed MG ZS EV will continue to face rivalry from the Tata Nexon EV and Kona Electric

    MG ZS EV Facelift Image
    MG ZS EV Facelift
    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class to be launched in India on 3 March
     Next 
    Is this the Toyota Glanza facelift?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG ZS EV Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • MG ZS EV Facelift Left Front Three Quarter
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5263 Views
    40 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.22 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW M4 Competition

    BMW M4 Competition

    ₹ 1.44 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia Carens
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 9.98 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5263 Views
    40 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG ZS EV facelift feature details revealed