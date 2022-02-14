MG ZS EV facelift feature details revealed

- Will get exterior and interior overhaul

- Expected to be launched by the end of this month

Ahead of the official launch of the MG ZS EV facelift, expected to happen by the end of this month, MG Motor India has revealed a new set of features that the electric SUV will be loaded with. Let us know more about it.

The 2022 MG ZS EV will get a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Additionally, the rear row will now be equipped with an adjustable headrest for the middle passenger along with a foldable centre armrest with cupholders.

Besides this, the exterior of the ZS EV will receive updates in the form of a new body-coloured grille, repositioned charging point, new LED head and tail lamps, reprofiled fore and aft bumpers, and redesigned alloy wheels. To know more about the upcoming MG ZS EV, click here.

MG is also likely to upgrade the battery pack on the ZS EV with a larger 51kWh unit. This will help the EV to return an extended electric range. Upon its launch, the refreshed MG ZS EV will continue to face rivalry from the Tata Nexon EV and Kona Electric.