MG ZS EV Becomes Affordable by up to Rs. 6.14 lakh!

- Top-spec gets maximum price reduction
- Ex-showroom prices start at Rs. 17.99 lakh
JSW MG Motor India has revised the prices of its first electric vehicle for India, the ZS EV. The Hyundai Creta EV rival is now available at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 17.99 lakh with a maximum price cut of up to Rs. 6.14 lakh.
The MG ZS EV can be had in Executive, Excite Pro, Exclusive Plus, 100-Year Edition, and Essence variants. Listed below are the variant-wise new ex-showroom prices along with the price reduction quantum.
Variants
New ex-showroom cost
Difference
Executive
Rs. 17.99 lakh
Rs. 99,000
Excite Pro
Rs. 18.50 lakh
Rs. 1.98 lakh
Exclusive Plus Dark Grey
Rs. 19.50 lakh
Rs. 5.65 lakh
Exclusive Plus Dual Tone Iconic Ivory
Rs. 19.50 lakh
Rs. 5.85 lakh
100-Year Edition
Rs. 19.50 lakh
Rs. 5.85 lakh
Essence Dark Grey
Rs. 20.50 lakh
Rs. 5.94 lakh
Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory
Rs. 20.50 lakh
Rs. 6..14 lakh
The MG ZS EV packs by a 50.3kWh battery paired with a single motor capable of producing 174bhp and 280Nm of torque. As for the driving range, the brand claims an ARAI-certified range of 461km on a single charge.