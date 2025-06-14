MG ZS EV Becomes Affordable by up to Rs. 6.14 lakh!

Top-spec gets maximum price reduction

Ex-showroom prices start at Rs. 17.99 lakh

JSW MG Motor India has revised the prices of its first electric vehicle for India, the ZS EV. The Hyundai Creta EV rival is now available at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 17.99 lakh with a maximum price cut of up to Rs. 6.14 lakh.

The MG ZS EV can be had in Executive, Excite Pro, Exclusive Plus, 100-Year Edition, and Essence variants. Listed below are the variant-wise new ex-showroom prices along with the price reduction quantum.

Variants New ex-showroom cost Difference Executive Rs. 17.99 lakh Rs. 99,000 Excite Pro Rs. 18.50 lakh Rs. 1.98 lakh Exclusive Plus Dark Grey Rs. 19.50 lakh Rs. 5.65 lakh Exclusive Plus Dual Tone Iconic Ivory Rs. 19.50 lakh Rs. 5.85 lakh 100-Year Edition Rs. 19.50 lakh Rs. 5.85 lakh Essence Dark Grey Rs. 20.50 lakh Rs. 5.94 lakh Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory Rs. 20.50 lakh Rs. 6..14 lakh

The MG ZS EV packs by a 50.3kWh battery paired with a single motor capable of producing 174bhp and 280Nm of torque. As for the driving range, the brand claims an ARAI-certified range of 461km on a single charge.