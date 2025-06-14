CarWale
    MG ZS EV Becomes Affordable by up to Rs. 6.14 lakh!

    Haji Chakralwale

    39,417 Views
    MG ZS EV Becomes Affordable by up to Rs. 6.14 lakh!
    • Top-spec gets maximum price reduction
    • Ex-showroom prices start at Rs. 17.99 lakh

    JSW MG Motor India has revised the prices of its first electric vehicle for India, the ZS EV. The Hyundai Creta EV rival is now available at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 17.99 lakh with a maximum price cut of up to Rs. 6.14 lakh.

    The MG ZS EV can be had in Executive, Excite Pro, Exclusive Plus, 100-Year Edition, and Essence variants. Listed below are the variant-wise new ex-showroom prices along with the price reduction quantum.

    Variants

    New ex-showroom cost

    Difference

    Executive

    Rs. 17.99 lakh

    Rs. 99,000

    Excite Pro

    Rs. 18.50 lakh

    Rs. 1.98 lakh

    Exclusive Plus Dark Grey

    Rs. 19.50 lakh

    Rs. 5.65 lakh

    Exclusive Plus Dual Tone Iconic Ivory

    Rs. 19.50 lakh

    Rs. 5.85 lakh

    100-Year Edition

    Rs. 19.50 lakh

    Rs. 5.85 lakh

    Essence Dark Grey

    Rs. 20.50 lakh

    Rs. 5.94 lakh

    Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory

    Rs. 20.50 lakh

    Rs. 6..14 lakh

    The MG ZS EV packs by a 50.3kWh battery paired with a single motor capable of producing 174bhp and 280Nm of torque. As for the driving range, the brand claims an ARAI-certified range of 461km on a single charge.

    MG ZS EV Image
    MG ZS EV
    Rs. 15.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
