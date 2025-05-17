CarWale
    MG Windsor Pro EV Reaches Showrooms across India

    Haji Chakralwale

    • Prices start at Rs. 18.10 lakh
    • Gets Level 2 ADAS, new seat upholstery, and more

    JSW MG Motor India launched the much-awaited long-range Windsor EV Pro at an introductory price of Rs. 17.5 lakh earlier this month. Later, as the launch price was reserved for the first 8,000 bookings, the model is now available at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 18.10 lakh.

    MG Windsor EV Front Seat Headrest-Mounted Display

    Post its overwhelming launch, the new MG Windsor EV Pro has started reaching showrooms across the country. Customers can either opt for the outright price or avail the model under the BaaS program, where it will cost Rs. 13.10 lakh (Rs. 4.5 per kilometre).

    MG Windsor EV Wheel

    The Windsor EV Pro benefits from a larger 52.9kWh battery pack, offering an extensive driving range of 449km on a single charge. Furthermore, as compared to the standard version, the Windsor EV Pro receives several feature upgrades. These include a Level 2 ADAS suite, white seat upholstery, powered tailgate, and V2L and V2V functionality.

    MG Windsor EV Image
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 12.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    MG Windsor EV Gallery

