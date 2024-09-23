CarWale
    AD

    MG Windsor Exclusive variant: Now in pictures

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    21,453 Views
    MG Windsor Exclusive variant: Now in pictures
    • Priced at Rs. 14.49 lakh
    • No change in the powertrain

    If you have been looking at our content on the MG Windsor, most of the pictures and videos you can see are of the top-spec Essence variant. Well, now we have got you images of the mid-spec Exclusive variant and here is everything you need to know.

    MG Windsor EV Right Rear Three Quarter

    Prices for this variant start at Rs. 14.49 lakh and that’s sans the Battery as a Service, something MG has not yet announced since it revealed the full prices on 21 September. The standard applicable rate for the BaaS is Rs. 3.5 per kilometre, but with different terms and conditions, depending on the service provider you choose.

    MG Windsor EV Front View

    On the outside, this mid-spec Exclusive variant gets the same exterior colour scheme as well as design for the alloy wheels. However, unlike the top-spec model, it is only available in the black-and-white colour scheme. Also, this mid-spec version does not get the infinity glass roof.

    MG Windsor EV Dashboard

    Over the entry-level variant, it gets the 15.6-inch screen, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, power driver’s seat, 360-degree camera, chrome garnish, flush door handles, and the entire connected car suite, including the Jio OTT suite.

    MG Windsor EV Rear View

    The only powertrain on offer is a 38kWh battery pack offering a range of 311km. The motor that powers the front wheels produces 134bhp and 200Nm. When plugged into the highest form of charging, that is, 50kW, you can go from 0-80 per cent in 55 minutes.

    MG Windsor EV Closed Boot/Trunk

    The Windsor is MG’s third EV for India and finds a place between the Comet EV and the ZS EV in their official line-up. It rivals the likes of the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra XUV400, and the production-ready versions of future cars like the Maruti eVX and the Toyota Urban Sport.

    MG Windsor EV Image
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 13.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Nexon CNG launched in India at Rs. 8.99 lakh
     Next 
    Kia Carens EV spotted testing in India; launching soon?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Windsor EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    MG Windsor EV Launched | Shocking Price of Rs. 9.99 Lakh
    youtube-icon
    MG Windsor EV Launched | Shocking Price of Rs. 9.99 Lakh
    By CarWale Team17 Sep 2024
    20434 Views
    116 Likes
    Upcoming SUVs, EVs & Sedans Launching in India
    youtube-icon
    Upcoming SUVs, EVs & Sedans Launching in India
    By CarWale Team27 Aug 2024
    29533 Views
    268 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Ertiga
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti XL6
    Rs. 11.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Citroen Aircross
    Citroen Aircross
    Rs. 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th SEP
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
    Rs. 1.41 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th SEP
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 13.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th SEP
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Rs. 2.25 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Rs. 2.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Rs. 3.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia EV9
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Oct 2024
    Kia EV9

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Carnival
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Oct 2024
    Kia Carnival

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Magnite facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Oct 2024
    Nissan Magnite facelift

    Rs. 6.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD eMax 7 (e6 facelift)
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Oct 2024
    BYD eMax 7 (e6 facelift)

    Rs. 30.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    8th Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz New E-Class
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Oct 2024
    Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

    Rs. 80.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Nov 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq

    Rs. 8.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Nov 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 13.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th SEP
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Windsor EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 14.35 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 14.36 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 14.39 Lakh
    PuneRs. 14.35 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 16.24 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 15.16 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 14.37 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 14.35 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 15.54 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    MG Windsor EV Launched | Shocking Price of Rs. 9.99 Lakh
    youtube-icon
    MG Windsor EV Launched | Shocking Price of Rs. 9.99 Lakh
    By CarWale Team17 Sep 2024
    20434 Views
    116 Likes
    Upcoming SUVs, EVs & Sedans Launching in India
    youtube-icon
    Upcoming SUVs, EVs & Sedans Launching in India
    By CarWale Team27 Aug 2024
    29533 Views
    268 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Windsor Exclusive variant: Now in pictures