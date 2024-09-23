MG Windsor Exclusive variant: Now in pictures

Priced at Rs. 14.49 lakh

No change in the powertrain

If you have been looking at our content on the MG Windsor, most of the pictures and videos you can see are of the top-spec Essence variant. Well, now we have got you images of the mid-spec Exclusive variant and here is everything you need to know.

Prices for this variant start at Rs. 14.49 lakh and that’s sans the Battery as a Service, something MG has not yet announced since it revealed the full prices on 21 September. The standard applicable rate for the BaaS is Rs. 3.5 per kilometre, but with different terms and conditions, depending on the service provider you choose.

On the outside, this mid-spec Exclusive variant gets the same exterior colour scheme as well as design for the alloy wheels. However, unlike the top-spec model, it is only available in the black-and-white colour scheme. Also, this mid-spec version does not get the infinity glass roof.

Over the entry-level variant, it gets the 15.6-inch screen, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, power driver’s seat, 360-degree camera, chrome garnish, flush door handles, and the entire connected car suite, including the Jio OTT suite.

The only powertrain on offer is a 38kWh battery pack offering a range of 311km. The motor that powers the front wheels produces 134bhp and 200Nm. When plugged into the highest form of charging, that is, 50kW, you can go from 0-80 per cent in 55 minutes.

The Windsor is MG’s third EV for India and finds a place between the Comet EV and the ZS EV in their official line-up. It rivals the likes of the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra XUV400, and the production-ready versions of future cars like the Maruti eVX and the Toyota Urban Sport.