MG Windsor EV Prices Hiked By Rs. 15,000

Rs. 15,000 hike applies across all variants

Windsor EV range now priced from Rs. 14.85 lakh to Rs. 19.15 lakh, ex-showroom

JSW MG Motor India has increased the prices of the Windsor EV by Rs. 15,000 across all variants. The range now starts at Rs. 14.85 lakh and goes up to Rs. 19.15 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

The Windsor EV is sold in Excite, Exclusive, and Essence variants, with the Exclusive and Essence also available in Pro versions. The Pro variants get a bigger 52.9kWh battery pack, a different interior theme, and ADAS functions, and the price revision applies equally to them.

The recently launched Indulge Edition is not part of the hike and continues at Rs. 18 lakh, ex-showroom. It is based on the standard 38kWh version and costs roughly Rs. 85,000 more than it. The Indulge is limited to 300 units, and its changes are largely cosmetic and feature-led.

The Windsor can be had with 39kWh and 52.9kWh battery packs with claimed ranges of 331km and 449km, respectively.