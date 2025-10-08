MG Windsor EV Inspire Teased: Special Edition

Likely based on the Essence Pro variant

Gets Level 2 ADAS

The MG Windsor EV is the carmaker’s bestseller, and these numbers stem from its space, practicality, range, and an overall VFM proposition. Now, a special edition of the same has been teased.

Given the MG Windsor EV Inspire moniker, the same is teased with a “Business class goes beyond” tagline. The photo shows a Windsor silhouette with a fighter jet in the background. We can expect such dynamics with gold accents and an ‘Inspire’ badge. The interior may get an accent change, too.

Typically, special editions are based on top-of-the-line variants. Given that this will be a special edition, it may be based on the Windsor EV Essence Pro. Power figures will remain unchanged, carrying over the same 52.9kWh prismatic cell LFP battery pack paired with a 134bhp/200Nm motor. Claimed range stands at 449km, and the Windsor EV Pro gets Level 2 ADAS, V2V and V2L, powered tailgate, and a faster 60kW DC charging speed.