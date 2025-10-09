MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition Launched at Rs. 16.65 Lakh: What’s New

Special edition to celebrate one year of the Windsor EV

Limited to 300 units

JSW MG Motor India recently updated its bestseller, the Windsor EV, with an Inspire Edition package. Layered over the top-spec Essence variant, here’s what the limited-run special edition gets.

Externally, the Windsor EV Inspire is finished in a Pearl White + Starry Black dual-tone colourway. There’s new blacked-out alloys, rose gold claddings, black ORVMs, and ‘Inspire’ badging.

Internally, the special edition gets Sangria Red finishes, complemented by black leather upholstery. The dash is also blacked out. MG has also bundled an accessory pack, which includes a front grille element finished in rose gold, body side mouldings, themed 3D mats, ‘Inspire’ cushions, rear window sunshades, leather key cover, and bumper corner protectors. Optional accessories include a Skylight Infinity View glass roof and wireless illuminated sill plates. These accessories can be purchased from MG dealerships. A dashcam has also been added as a functional bit.

The Windsor EV Inspire is mechanically unchanged, carrying over the same 38kWh LFP battery paired with a 100kW (134bhp)/200Nm FWD motor. Claimed range stands at 331km.

The MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition marks the electric car’s one-year anniversary and 40,000 unit sales in India. Limited to 300 units, the Windsor EV Inspire can be booked today onwards (website and Elite Hub), with deliveries scheduled to start on 15 October, 2025.