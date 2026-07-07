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    MG Windsor EV Crosses 75,000 Sales; Here's How It Changed India's EV Market

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    Haji Chakralwale
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    MG Windsor EV Crosses 75,000 Sales; Here's How It Changed India's EV Market
    • Crosses the 75,000 sales milestone in less than two years
    • Its BaaS programme paved the way for a new approach to EV ownership

    The MG Windsor EV has crossed the 75,000-unit sales milestone in less than two years. While that makes it one of MG Motor India's biggest success stories, the numbers only tell half the story. More importantly, the Windsor introduced an idea that has since influenced the way several manufacturers are pricing and selling electric cars in India.

    The Windsor arrived at a time when EV adoption was steadily growing, but affordability remained one of the biggest hurdles. MG tackled that problem differently. Instead of asking buyers to pay for the battery upfront, it offered the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme, allowing customers to buy the car at a lower price and pay separately for battery usage.

    It was an unconventional move. While battery leasing wasn't entirely new, it had never been presented to Indian passenger vehicle buyers on this scale. Naturally, there was scepticism around whether customers would accept such a model. They did.

    The Windsor quickly became MG's volume driver and one of India's bestselling electric cars. More importantly, it proved that buyers were open to new ownership models if they made financial sense. For many, lowering the entry price mattered more than owning every component of the car from day one.

    That success hasn't gone unnoticed. Tata Motors introduced Battery-as-a-Service with the Punch EV before extending it to the Tiago EV. Maruti Suzuki did the same with the e Vitara, while Hyundai is the latest to join the list with the Creta Electric. In less than two years, what started as MG's differentiator has become an approach that some of the country's biggest carmakers are now adopting.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    The Windsor also shifted the conversation around EVs. Buyers today aren't just comparing range figures or charging times. They're looking at monthly running costs, financing options, and the overall cost of ownership. In many ways, the Windsor helped move the discussion from 'Can I buy an EV?' to 'What's the smartest way to own one?'

    Crossing 75,000 sales is a milestone for MG, but the Windsor's real legacy lies elsewhere. Very few cars influence the way an entire industry operates. By making Battery-as-a-Service a viable business model, the Windsor EV has done exactly that. Today, several manufacturers are following the same path, making it one of the most influential EV launches India has seen in recent years.

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    MG Windsor EV Price in India

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    MumbaiRs. 15.20 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 16.52 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 15.07 Lakh
    PuneRs. 14.97 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 15.26 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 15.31 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 15.27 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 14.92 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 14.95 Lakh

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