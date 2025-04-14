CarWale
    MG Windsor EV Clocks 20,000 Sales in 6 Months!

    Haji Chakralwale

    MG Windsor EV Clocks 20,000 Sales in 6 Months!
    • Launched in September 2024
    • First model to get BaaS model

    JSW MG Motor India launched the Windsor EV in September 2024. It was the first ever model to get the brand’s EV owning program, the BaaS (Battery as a Service), which has gained immense popularity since.

    Now, the automaker has announced that it has achieved a new record by selling 20,000 units of the Windsor EV in just six months, making it the fastest-selling electric vehicle in India. Currently, the MG Windsor EV is available at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 13.99 lakh and Rs. 9.99 lakh with and without the inclusion of the battery pack cost, respectively.

    Commenting on the sales milestone, Rakesh Sen, Director Sales and Marketing, JSW MG Motor India, said, 'Since its launch, the MG Windsor has delighted car buyers with its exceptional value proposition. Customers have praised its futuristic design, intuitive tech features, and spacious cabin, all combined with a sustainable and pocket-friendly driving experience.'

    MG Windsor EV Image
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 12.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
