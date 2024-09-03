CarWale
    MG Windsor alloy wheel design revealed

    Desirazu Venkat

    MG Windsor alloy wheel design revealed
    • Will be launched in India on 11 September
    • Third EV from MG for India

    The design for MG Windsor's alloy wheels has been revealed ahead of the car’s arrival on 11 September. The top-spec model will sport 18-inch units with a diamond-cut design. If the other cars in the segment are anything to go by then the tyre dimensions will be 215/55 R18.

    The British automaker is teasing its third EV for India in small bits and has also revealed the silhouette of the car, which it has dubbed as AeroGlide design. MG had previously revealed the design of Windsor’s rear seats, including their ability to recline 135 degrees like the seats of a business class section in an aeroplane. We have also seen the massive 15-inch free-standing infotainment screen running MG OS, which is also present on the other cars in its range.

    Windsor will find a place between the Comet and ZS EV, and it is expected to be priced closer to Rs. 18 lakh. It will be MG’s second EV in the segment and take on cars like the Tata Curvv EV, Maruti eVX, Hyundai Creta EV, Kia Carens EV, and future models from Honda, Mahindra, and Toyota.

    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Rs. 2.25 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Rs. 2.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Rs. 3.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q8
    Audi Q8
    Rs. 1.17 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Rs. 12.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
