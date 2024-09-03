MG Windsor alloy wheel design revealed

Will be launched in India on 11 September

Third EV from MG for India

The design for MG Windsor's alloy wheels has been revealed ahead of the car’s arrival on 11 September. The top-spec model will sport 18-inch units with a diamond-cut design. If the other cars in the segment are anything to go by then the tyre dimensions will be 215/55 R18.

The British automaker is teasing its third EV for India in small bits and has also revealed the silhouette of the car, which it has dubbed as AeroGlide design. MG had previously revealed the design of Windsor’s rear seats, including their ability to recline 135 degrees like the seats of a business class section in an aeroplane. We have also seen the massive 15-inch free-standing infotainment screen running MG OS, which is also present on the other cars in its range.

Windsor will find a place between the Comet and ZS EV, and it is expected to be priced closer to Rs. 18 lakh. It will be MG’s second EV in the segment and take on cars like the Tata Curvv EV, Maruti eVX, Hyundai Creta EV, Kia Carens EV, and future models from Honda, Mahindra, and Toyota.