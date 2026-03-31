MG To Increase Prices of its Cars Starting April 2026

Revision of up to two per cent

Valid for select models

JSW MG Motor India is the latest carmaker in the country to join the list of brands that will increase the prices of their models with the arrival of the new financial year. Earlier this month, OEMs including BMW, Tata, and Audi have confirmed an upward price revision starting April 2026.

According to Morris Garages, the prices of its offerings will be increased by up to two per cent, based on the model and variant choice. Notably, the MG Select range, which currently includes the Cyberster and M9, will not see a price revision. This range of dealerships will gain a new model to sell in the coming months, exclusive details of which you can find on our website.

MG’s current range of products sold in India include the Windsor EV, Hector, Hector Plus, Comet EV, Astor, ZS EV, and the Gloster. The latter will soon spawn a new offering, called the Majestor, which is set to be launched in India soon. Meanwhile, JSW is also working on a new SUV that will debut under its own independent brand, and you can read all about it on our website.