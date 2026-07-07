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    MG Starlight 560 EV Spied: India Launch on The Cards?

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    Aditya Nadkarni
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    MG Starlight 560 EV Spied: India Launch on The Cards?
    • PHEV version spied in the past
    • Could be a part of MG’s new NEV launch soon

    JSW-MG Motor India recently confirmed the arrival of a New Energy Vehicle (NEV) model soon. While the company has not revealed which model it would be, we placed our bets on the Wuling Startlight 560 SUV, which has been spotted testing as well as patented in India recently.

    MG Starlight 560 Left Front Three Quarter

    The patent design of MG’s new NEV model hinted at the Starlight 560 arriving only in the PHEV form. Now, spy shots shared on the web reveal a test mule of its all-electric version, hinting at a second powertrain option for the model.

    MG Starlight 560 Left Front Three Quarter

    Seen wrapped in heavy camouflage, the MG Starlight 560 EV was seen charging at an EV charging station. Key notable elements include the dual LED DRLs on either side, air curtains on the front bumpers, blanked-off grille, multi-spoke alloy wheels, blacked-out B-pillars, roof rails, charging port on the left rear fender, rear disc brakes, and clear lens LED taillights.

    MG Starlight 560 Right Side View

    This electric derivative of MG’s upcoming SUV could be powered by a 56.7kWh battery pack with an output of 134bhp and 200Nm. We have already explained what to expect from its PHEV sibling, and you can read all about it on our website.

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    MG Starlight 560 Image
    MG Starlight 560
    Rs. 20.00 - 27.00 Lakh
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