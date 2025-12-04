CarWale
    MG Select Crosses 1,000 EV Sales in India

    • Currently sells two models in India
    • Cyberster commands a waiting period of up to five months

    MG Select, MG Motor’s premium sales network, has crossed the 1,000-EV sales milestone in India. The sub-brand currently retails two models — the Cyberster and the all-electric luxury MPV, the M9.

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    The MG Cyberster is sold in a single, top-spec variant priced at Rs. 75 lakh (ex-showroom). It presently commands a waiting period of four to five months from the date of booking.

    Meanwhile, MG Select continues to expand its presence across the country, with the brand recently inaugurating its 15th experience centre in India.

    Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India, stated, “Our rise to becoming the second-largest luxury EV brand in the country speaks to a singular belief. True luxury is felt in every touch point when precision, ambition and care move together. Through MG Select, we have crafted an ownership world where innovation meets desire and where every interaction feels intentional. We are shaping the next era of electric mobility for India’s most discerning customers with a commitment that is both bold and deeply personal.”

