    MG organises fund-raiser drive in Chennai

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    197 Views
    MG organises fund-raiser drive in Chennai

    - 42 MG cars participated in the initiative

    - Proceeds to be utilised to help blind children

    MG Motor India in collaboration with MG Car Club Chennai Centre (MGCC) recently organised a fund raiser drive in Chennai. A total of 42 MG car owners along with their cars came together to raise funds for blind people in association with the Agai Foundation. The owners themselves contributed towards the cause along with a support from MG Motor India. 

    In the past few months, MG has been actively taking part in several social activities. The car manufacturer recently manufactured its 50,000th unit of the Hector SUV with an all-women crew, details of which can be read here. Besides this, the brand has also donated a total of five Hector ambulances to Nangia Specialty Hospital in Nagpur. These ambulances are equipped with emergency medical equipments, details of which can be read here.

    Speaking on the occasion, an MG owner and Chief Experience Officer of the MGCC club in Chennai, Srinath, said, “It feels great to have contributed to the cause of supporting blind people while getting together for an experience with MG. MG as a brand is committed towards diversity and community, and this is the reason why I chose to buy an MG in the first place.”

