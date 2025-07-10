MG Open to Multi-powertrain Strategy for Select Chain

First Showroom Opened in Thane, Maharashtra

Retail sales to begin this month

Open to Multi-Powertrain Strategy

MG has recently opened the first of its Select chain of premium showrooms in Thane, Maharashtra. Aimed at premium clientele, the Select showroom will focus on ‘affordable’ luxury vehicles and follow a strategy centred on new energy vehicles. While it was initially believed that this would be a purely BEV-focused initiative when Select was announced last year, the automaker has now confirmed that it is open to a multi-powertrain approach for this premium chain.

This strategy will encompass hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and of course, born-electric vehicles. Speaking to CarWale at the launch of the first Select showroom, Anurag Mehrotra, MD, JSW MG Motor, highlighted the broader powertrain approach, while also noting that each powertrain option would require a separate business case before investments could proceed.

Unquestionably, one of the driving factors behind this shift is the global slowdown in the adoption of BEVs. Due to reduced demand, several global automakers have either extended their timelines for transitioning to fully electric lineups or scaled down the number of BEVs they plan to launch in the coming years.

Finding Potential Spots

The first two models to be retailed through the Select network will be the M9 MPV and the Cyberster roadster. According to MG, both products address untapped segments—particularly in the battery electric space.

The Cyberster, which will be a CBU, is a niche offering designed to build brand aspiration and attract attention. However, the real game changer is expected to be the M9 MPV, which will go head-to-head with models like the Toyota Vellfire and the Kia Carnival in the luxury MPV segment.

Possible Future Lineup

As a part of its broader strategy, MG has a variety of hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles in its global portfolio. Notably, most of these are SUVs or SUV-inspired models, hinting at a clear direction that the company is likely to follow in India. The potential list includes the MG4, MG S5, MG3, MG ZS, and the MG HS.

