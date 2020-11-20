MG Motor year-end offer – November 2020

- Offers are applicable on the Hector, Hector Plus, and the ZS EV

- The benefits are applicable till 30 November

A majority of new car sales in a fiscal year is witnessed during the festival of Diwali. Post the festival of light, we expect to see a marginal decline in new car sales. In an effort to maintain the sales momentum, MG Motor is offering year-end stock clearance benefits on the Hector, Hector Plus, and the ZS EV. The benefits are likely to vary in every state according to stock availability, and selective variants. Interested customers are advised to reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers.

The MG Hector and the Hector Plus are available with a three-year AMC maintenance pack and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. The all-electric SUV from the company, the ZS EV will attract a discount of Rs 40,000 on the on-road price, along with three year AMC maintenance pack, and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.These offers and benefits are applicable till 30 November.