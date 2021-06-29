MG Motor India to launch second EV in India by 2023

- To be positioned below the ZS EV

- Will be priced under Rs 20 lakh

MG Motor India has confirmed the launch of its second electric vehicle in India in the coming two years. To be positioned below the current ZS EV, the carmaker plans to price the new EV below Rs 20 lakh. Currently, the MG ZS EV is the only electric vehicle in the brand’s India lineup and is available with an ex-showroom price of Rs 21 lakh.

Since the launch of the ZS EV in India in January last year, MG has retailed around 3,000 units of the EV. Currently, the company manufactures all its models in its Halol-based production facility that has an annual capacity of making one lakh cars. MG plans to further utilise the production facility to its fullest capacity and boost the production of its SUVs that presently have a long waiting period of nearly four months.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, 'We have been very pleased with our electric vehicle product performance till now. We intend to launch more electric cars in the future and hopefully we can look at a car below Rs 20 lakh as our second EV in the future.'

The MG ZS EV is powered by a 44.5kWh battery with an output of 141bhp and 353Nm of torque and a claimed range of 419km. Earlier this year, the EV received changes in the form of increased ground clearance and 35 Hinglish (Hindi+English) voice commands for the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system.