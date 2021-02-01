CarWale
    MG Motor India sells 3,602 units in January 2021

    MG Motor India sells 3,602 units in January 2021

    Aditya Nadkarni

    MG Motor India sells 3,602 units in January 2021

    - Morris Garages India recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 15 per cent

    - The company had announced an annual maintenance shutdown for 11 days in January 2021

    MG Motor India has announced retail sales of 3,602 units in the month of January 2021. The company has recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 15 per cent. The carmaker conducted its annual maintenance shutdown at its Halol manufacturing facility in Gujarat during the first 11 days of January 2021, which affected the production and supply chain.

    Currently, the waiting period for the MG Hector goes up to two months while the waiting period on Gloster is up to four months depending on the variant. The ZS EV continues to garner demand based on the planned expansion in various cities across India.

    Commenting on the sales performance, Rakesh Sidana Director, Sales, MG Motor India, said, “We have received a good response for the Hector 2021 including the latest addition to the family, Hector Plus seven-seater. Our supply situation is chasing demand with the ramp-up continuing post the maintenance shutdown and we expect good sales in February and March 2021.”

    MG Hector Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.24 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 16.13 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 15.02 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.24 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.55 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 14.48 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.63 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.40 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 14.22 Lakh
