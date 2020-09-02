MG Motor India retails 2,851 units in August 2020

- MG sold 2,732 units of the Hector and Hector Plus, as well as 119 units of the ZS EV

- The company recorded an M-o-M growth of 35.4 per cent

MG Motor India has recorded a sale of 2,851 units in August 2020 compared to 2018 units last year, thus registering a Y-o-Y growth of 41.2 per cent. The company sold 2,105 units in July 2020, registering an M-o-M growth of 35.4 per cent.

MG sold 2,732 units under the Hector brand and 119 units of the ZS EV. The carmaker is also getting ready for the launch of the Gloster full-size SUV, which is scheduled to take place in the festive season this year. To know more about the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour rival, click here.

Commenting on occasion, Rakesh Sidana, Director, Sales, MG Motor India, said, “We have ramped up the overall production in August compared to July. We are working on fulfilling existing backorders for the Hector and prioritising vehicle deliveries for the ongoing festive season. The recovery in upcountry markets has been faster which should augur well during the festive season.”