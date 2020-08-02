MG Motor India registers sales of 2,105 units in July

- MG sold 2,023 units under the Hector brand and 82 units of the ZS EV

- The company recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 40%

MG Motor India has sold 2,105 units in July. The company registered sales of 2,023 units under the Hector brand and 82 units of the ZS EV. The carmaker recorded a 40% increase in retail sales compared to sales of 1,508 units during the same period last year.

Morris Garages launched the Hector Plus in India last month, with prices starting at Rs 13.49 lakh, details of which are available here. The carmaker also recently introduced its new contact-free technology suite known as Shield Plus. The brand continues to follow all sanitisation processes at its facilities to ensure the safety of its customers and employees.

Commenting on the overall sales performance in July 2020, Rakesh Sidana, Director, Sales, MG Motor India, said, “The overall market environment continues to be challenging with uncertainties due to variable lockdowns in various phases. The component supplies continue to remain impacted especially from the Chennai region. However, despite these challenges, our production has remained at similar levels in July as compared to June 2020 and we expect the situation to improve during the festival season.”