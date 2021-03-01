MG Motor India records sale of 4,329 units in February 2021

- Morris Garages India registered the highest-ever production, bookings, and sales last month

- The company will launch a mid-size SUV later this year

MG Motor India has registered retail sales of 4,329 units in February 2021. The company recorded an M-o-M growth of 215 per cent. The month of February also accounted for the highest-ever production, bookings, and sales figures for all its models including ZS EV, Hector, and the Gloster. These models accounted for a sale of 204 units, 3,662 units, and 463 units, respectively.

Last week, MG surpassed the production milestone of 50,000 units for the Hector range, with an all-women crew, details of which are available here. The carmaker also launched the 2021 ZS EV, as well as the Hector CVT variant. Morris Garages will also launch a mid-size SUV later this year, and you can read all about it here.

Commenting on the sales performance, Rakesh Sidana Director, Sales, MG Motor India, said, “The higher sales of the 2021 product lines are very encouraging. We also expect the EV trend to accelerate as our charging infrastructure is now available across more cities. The growth momentum is expected to continue in March, and we are working at the back-end to try and reduce the waiting period for our customers.”