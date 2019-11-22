MG Motor India launches ‘MG Experience on Wheels’; a mobile showroom

- Company aims to raise awareness in Tier 2 and 3 markets

- Currently has a network of 150 centres in India, and aims to increase it to 250 by the end of the current financial year

- MG Motor India had recently launched a first-of-its-kind carless showroom in Bengaluru that utilises a similar approach to enable experience-driven engagement in a unique, digitally-driven environment

In a bid to enhance the retail automotive experience, MG (Morris Garages) Motor India launched another customer initiative ‘MG Experience on Wheels’, which is essentially a mobile showroom.

With this mobile showroom, the brand aims to expand its customer engagement to areas where its showrooms are not yet present. The mobile showroom will now undertake a pan-India tour with a focus on Tier 2 and 3 markets starting 5 December.

As for this mobile showroom, a 45-feet trailer showcases the Hector, and offers an experience similar to any other MG showroom in India. There’s also an interactive digital terminal through which prospective buyers can experience the Hector, choose its accessories and configure the car as well.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India said, “The latest on-ground campaign builds on our ‘Automotive Retail 2.0’ proposition that leverages innovative digital tools to deliver engaging, immersive, and differentiated experiences to our customers. MG Experience on Wheels will help us expand our reach further and garner customer interest in markets where our showrooms are not yet present.”