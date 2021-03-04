MG Motor India donates five Hector ambulances to Nangia Specialty Hospital in Nagpur

- The MG Hector ambulance is custom-built at the company’s plant in Halol, Gujarat

- The ambulances will help local citizens to avail of ambulance services for COVID-19 patients

MG Motor India has donated five units of the retrofitted Hector ambulance to Nagpur’s Nangia Specialty Hospital. The development is aimed at helping a common man in availing ambulance services. Nangia Hospital and MG Motor have come forward to offer ambulance services for catering to the high-demand during the second wave of COVID-19. The ambulance services will be offered exclusively to COVID-19 patients living in Nagpur.

The MG Hector ambulances are custom-built by MG engineers at its Halol plant in Gujarat. They come equipped with a medicine cabinet with a five-parameter monitor, an auto-loading stretcher, ventilator, an oxygen supply system, an alternate power backup (invertor) with additional sockets, a siren, a lightbar, and a fire extinguisher. MG has previously donated Hector Ambulances to GMERS Hospital in Vadodara and CHC Hospital in Halol, details of which are available here.

Speaking on the initiative, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We have received positive feedback about the Hector Ambulance from GMERS in Vadodara and CHC Hospital in Halol, wherein they have added tangible value to the region’s fight against the pandemic. With MG Sewa, we are completely devoted to the needs of the community, a key MG pillar, and are now donating five Hector ambulances to further their achievements of Halol, and Vadodara at large. We believe that Hector ambulances will go a long way in serving the needs of the hour.”