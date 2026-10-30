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    MG Majestor Prices Hiked Again: Changes Detailed

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    Aditya Nadkarni
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    MG Majestor Prices Hiked Again: Changes Detailed
    • Second price revision in three months
    • Increase of Rs. 1 lakh

    JSW-MG Motor India has increased the prices of its flagship SUV, the Majestor, yet again. The second price increase in a period of three months has seen the model become dearer by Rs. 1 lakh.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    The price hike of Rs. 1 lakh for the MG Majestor is applicable to all three variants it is sold in, including Savvy 2WD Diesel AT 6S, Savvy 2WD Diesel AT 7S, and Savvy 4WD Diesel AT 7S. With this revision, the model is now priced between Rs. 43.49 lakh and Rs. 45.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    Back in August, MG revised the prices of the Majestor SUV by Rs. 1.50 lakh. This was applicable only to the 2WD versions of the model. Earlier this month, the carmaker launched the Windsor Indulge Edition and the Snowstorm and Blackstorm Editions of the Hector. We expect the company to showcase multiple upcoming products at the 2027 Bharat Mobility Expo, set to be held in early February.

    MG Majestor Image
    MG Majestor
    Rs. 43.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
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